General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose While Accredited Investors Has Lifted Position; Rockshelter Capital Management Increases Stake in Range Resources (RRC)

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 2.90M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 116,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 419,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 302,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.99M market cap company. The stock increased 5.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 14.31M shares traded or 2.49% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $56,484 worth of stock or 12,955 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 was made by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.

