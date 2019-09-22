General Mls (GIS) Holding Maintained by First National Trust Co; Home Depot (HD) Holding Has Raised by Todd Asset Management Llc

First National Trust Co increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 10,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 101,375 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, up from 91,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.43M shares traded or 34.68% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 77,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 277,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.76M, up from 199,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 127,993 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 120,078 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 167,085 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Motco has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.36% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 119,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. South Dakota Council holds 0.06% or 59,400 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1832 Asset LP invested in 10,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Freestone has invested 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 4,243 are held by Vigilant Capital Management. Tiverton Asset Management Limited stated it has 13,331 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parsec Finance Mngmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 10,331 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 22,115 shares to 63,563 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,593 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Kraft Heinz’s Second-Largest Investor Dumps 25 Million Shares – Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc Ordinary by 47,879 shares to 744,241 shares, valued at $60.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 36,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,448 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 4,838 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard State Bank has invested 1.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co has 1.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 103,337 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 17,845 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 1.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.10M shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 1.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,934 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 48,245 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Llc reported 3,517 shares. Markel invested 2.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The New York-based Community State Bank Na has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clough Ptnrs LP holds 68,210 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Woodstock holds 2.53% or 69,809 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company owns 7,622 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Reik And Ltd Liability Com has 0.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,527 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Housing Stocks: Whatâ€™s the Best Play Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.