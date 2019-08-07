General Mls (GIS) Holding Held by Security National Bank Of So Dak; Columbia Asset Management Cut Its Position in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $483,982

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 1.33 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $216.29. About 41,793 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,618 were reported by Arrow. Guardian Mgmt stated it has 0.56% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 24,437 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Fcg Advisors Lc holds 4,260 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh reported 64,434 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 16,735 shares. Fruth stated it has 29,690 shares. Whitnell And reported 4,400 shares. 825 were accumulated by Orrstown Serv Inc. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 25,126 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Communications has invested 1.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Natixis holds 170,613 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. 686 shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A, worth $165,024 on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 17,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 3,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Product Prtn Lc holds 0.06% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 5,503 shares. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Columbia Asset Mgmt has 2.85% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). United Serv Automobile Association reported 4,631 shares stake. American Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 540 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 46,309 shares. State Street holds 0% or 355,536 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 35,504 shares. 71,153 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 4,604 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,100 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,501 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

