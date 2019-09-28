General Mls (GIS) Holding Held by Accredited Investors Inc; Summit Creek Advisors Holding in Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) Trimmed by $4.68 Million

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 242,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 242,804 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa to Acquire All Outstanding Shrs of eTouch for About $140M in Cas; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Rev $293.5M-$301.5M; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solarwinds Inc. by 208,100 shares to 641,412 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare by 87,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $10.28 million for 25.87 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 16,514 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 18,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 3,334 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 18,102 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 324,109 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% or 1,992 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 4,738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 72,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 7,362 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Mason Street Limited Liability Com holds 9,259 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 394,802 shares.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Virtusa Wins Three Gold Stevie® Awards in 2019 International Business Awards® – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Virtusa Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VRTU) 5.6% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Needham & Company Downgrades Virtusa (VRTU) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Virtusa Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $212,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,150 shares. Court Place Advisors holds 9,294 shares. Texas-based Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Apriem holds 0.44% or 26,557 shares. 5,707 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Stockton. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Shelton Cap invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 12,720 were accumulated by Curbstone Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 506,992 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 4,876 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,645 shares. Provise Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 121,297 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.06 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com holds 495 shares.