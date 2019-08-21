General Mls (GIS) Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $11.34 Million as Stock Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Glynn Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $3.62 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $184.97. About 4.02 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Informatica Launches Intelligent, Automated Enterprise Data Governance Powered by Al; 28/03/2018 – Facebook won’t reveal its own smart speaker at the F8 developer conference in May, Bloomberg reported; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Facebook Hearing; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 20/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 744.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 222,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 252,226 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, up from 29,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 1.20 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,696 shares to 9,221 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 20,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,860 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares to 180,276 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,007 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc..