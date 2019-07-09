General Mls (GIS) Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Trimmed Its Position; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Price Rose While Motco Has Decreased Its Position by $355,500

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,301 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, down from 23,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 3.48M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Motco decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,386 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 4,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $274.47. About 149,954 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bank And Trust reported 36,501 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 9,697 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Liability Corp owns 70,024 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 4,042 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Amg Tru Savings Bank holds 0.39% or 121,139 shares in its portfolio. 18,050 were reported by De Burlo Grp Inc. Compton Capital Ri reported 6,566 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,609 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has 56,571 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 0.6% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 5,546 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 28,470 are held by Northside Capital Mngmt Llc. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer Inc has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.08 million activity. DAHLBERG KENNETH C sold $1.39 million worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) on Friday, January 25. Bobb George C III sold $1.35 million worth of stock or 6,000 shares. The insider MILLER PAUL DAVID sold $2.26M. VON SCHACK WESLEY W had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.26M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Co Llc reported 0.4% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Spectrum Grp accumulated 0.02% or 240 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 690,272 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc holds 6,392 shares. Moreover, Vident Advisory Lc has 0.73% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Cardinal Capital Management Limited Ct owns 377,836 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 71,887 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Palisade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 133,732 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 7,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 48,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 5,549 shares. 2,500 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability. Laurion Capital LP reported 0.02% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2,124 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, down 4.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.32 per share. TDY’s profit will be $81.94 million for 31.05 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.