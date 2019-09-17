General Mls (GIS) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $592,124; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Value Rose, Holder Wilsey Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $341,438

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 11,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 29,320 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 17,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.15M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc analyzed 4,322 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.82 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,751 shares to 63,957 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,663 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38M for 13.00 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.