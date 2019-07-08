General Mls (GIS) Holder Ingalls & Snyder Has Lowered Position; Water Island Capital Has Decreased Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $38.63 Million

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 73.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 90,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,378 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 124,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 2.03M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 251,363 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,250 are held by Kidder Stephen W. The New York-based Indexiq Advsr Ltd has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Albion Fincl Ut holds 16,176 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 442,960 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 73,660 shares. Yorktown Management & Co Inc has invested 0.33% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,545 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 0.09% or 312,505 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Montgomery Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 6.36% or 275,440 shares in its portfolio. M&R Mngmt Inc reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,998 shares. Chem Comml Bank owns 54,582 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 526,306 shares to 600,206 shares, valued at $16.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $78.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 845,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.29M for 12.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 61,912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp stated it has 6.39M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 1,000 shares. D E Shaw owns 907,219 shares. Hood River Management Ltd Liability Co reported 802,484 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 5,100 shares. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.27% or 327,081 shares in its portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 170,145 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 33,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 257,366 shares.