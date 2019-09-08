General Mls (GIS) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $457,929; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.39M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 37,412 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 49,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 6.72M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%); 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52,572 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $58.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 41,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,976 shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.31 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

