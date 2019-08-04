General Mls (GIS) Holder Bokf Has Lowered Its Stake by $553,758; Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Heritage Financial (HFWA) by $1.35 Million

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 45,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 38,796 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 83,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 132,139 shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY

Bokf decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 10,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 45,595 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 56,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $125,755 activity. Spurling David A sold 711 shares worth $22,484.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.71 million for 14.15 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Assetmark holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 49,423 shares stake. 11,931 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 5.19 million shares. Prudential reported 54,171 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 15,344 shares. 108 were reported by Glenmede Tru Communication Na. Parkside Retail Bank & has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Citadel Limited Com reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 423,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bankshares De reported 0% stake. Parametric Associates Ltd Com has 81,484 shares. 83,743 are owned by Victory Capital Inc.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,096 shares to 48,997 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 42,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Partners Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33 are held by Camarda Advsr. Smith Salley And Assoc accumulated 59,792 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 578,195 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Llc, New York-based fund reported 13,572 shares. 9,820 were accumulated by Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs holds 0.61% or 37,488 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5,087 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated holds 14,079 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 286 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 39,103 shares. Moreover, Montgomery Inv Mngmt has 6.36% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 275,440 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 4,990 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Somerset Group Ltd Liability reported 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 656 shares to 21,006 shares, valued at $24.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 156,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

