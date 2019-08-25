General Mls (GIS) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Upped Stake by $7.25 Million; Horseman Capital Management LTD Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $585,800

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.72 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 71,200 shares to 134,300 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,200 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital holds 12,237 shares. Smithfield owns 28,781 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc invested 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ls Investment Ltd Liability owns 112,572 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Gru Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 2,783 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 36,314 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 13,943 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 146,385 were reported by Kcm Inv Limited. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il has invested 2.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brave Asset Management holds 2.53% or 44,756 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 71,844 shares. Crossvault Management Ltd Liability Company reported 59,054 shares. Lincluden Limited reported 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

