General Mls (GIS) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Upped Stake by $7.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lifted Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $420,784 as Stock Value Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.96M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 4.31M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,000 shares to 8,225 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,981 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares to 138,723 shares, valued at $16.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,883 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

