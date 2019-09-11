General Mls (GIS) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Raised Position by $7.25 Million; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Cut Stake by $13.03 Million

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 2.56 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 49,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 540,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.17 million, down from 589,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $265.36. About 849,004 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares to 138,723 shares, valued at $16.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,985 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 7,854 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.31% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 953,445 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 129,437 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 24,437 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co invested in 0.08% or 12,075 shares. Excalibur Mngmt owns 19,628 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 581,877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 17,301 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.11% or 49,712 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.3% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 326,358 shares. Eagle Asset reported 40,351 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 63,513 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.