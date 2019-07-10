General Mls (GIS) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Increased Holding; Eidelman Virant Capital Increased Its Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position by $2.09 Million

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 574,906 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 3.66 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,153 shares to 65,532 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,883 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).