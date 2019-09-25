General Mls (GIS) Holder Accredited Investors Lifted Its Position by $353,756 as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43 million shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 3.31 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $511.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,551 shares to 283,430 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,174 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Penobscot Management has 0.18% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fruth Mgmt has 29,690 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 20,200 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 13,400 shares. National Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,167 shares. Of Vermont owns 0.15% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 33,431 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, And Mgmt Co has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 325 shares. Granite Investment Ltd invested in 10,220 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 0.1% stake. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department holds 43,005 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Com reported 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hikari Ltd holds 0.41% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 72,200 shares.