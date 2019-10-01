General Mls (GIS) Holder 10-15 Associates Has Lowered Holding by $2.82 Million as Share Price Rose; Lakeview Capital Partners Holds Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 9.79M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 54,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 185,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74M, down from 239,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 2.43 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bath Savings has 17,108 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,133 shares. Excalibur Mngmt accumulated 17,181 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp has 1.69M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 0% or 20,352 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 102,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Petrus Trust Lta reported 8,008 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,674 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Co reported 26,276 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 479 shares stake. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.07% or 4.12M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,735 shares. Brinker holds 0.07% or 36,047 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,400 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division holds 0.19% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 25,376 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 800 shares stake. Country Tru Savings Bank reported 1,582 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt accumulated 700 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 7,202 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Navellier & Associates reported 20,106 shares. Braun Stacey reported 214,991 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il accumulated 9,929 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rampart Management Co Ltd Liability holds 9,860 shares. Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,300 shares. Cap Inc Ca reported 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “McCormickâ€™s Earnings Report: What to Watch – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Investors Should Expect When General Mills Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Amazon Wants Cash; General Mills Serves Up Profits – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Fever, Big Auto Blues, and the Future of Self-Driving – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,275 shares to 622,269 shares, valued at $35.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).