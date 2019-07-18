General Mls Com (GIS) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increased Position; Stack Financial Management Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Price Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 698,038 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 378,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.45 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 148,374 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 3,085 shares to 422,257 shares, valued at $51.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 8,036 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 44,100 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Los Angeles And Equity Rech invested in 3,975 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 94,718 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Clark Capital Group Inc Inc invested in 735,572 shares or 0.91% of the stock. State Street holds 0.14% or 35.28M shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com owns 48,020 shares. Auxier Asset, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,546 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.85% or 69.23 million shares. Sterling Investment Mgmt Inc holds 1.83% or 43,760 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management invested in 41,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 102,165 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Lc reported 68 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 2.05% or 51,488 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 131,703 shares. Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Advisors has invested 2.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Bank Of The West owns 106,933 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Lc has 1.08M shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,687 shares. Holderness Invests, North Carolina-based fund reported 69,238 shares. 805,248 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,117 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

