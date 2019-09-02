General Mls Com (GIS) Holder Clean Yield Group Upped Holding; Regent Investment Management Lifted Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 15,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 126,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 111,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 2.61 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 3,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 19,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 16,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 1.25M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 26,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alphamark Limited has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 162 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs reported 3,463 shares. Quantres Asset Limited holds 0.6% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 10,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 35 shares stake. Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj holds 10,638 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Narwhal Mgmt reported 34,701 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 10,250 shares. Dupont Corporation invested in 3,985 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,103 shares. Blackrock holds 0.05% or 12.69M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium has 0.05% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 87 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,300 shares to 43,039 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,196 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 5.75M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 76,732 shares. Aviva Plc accumulated 224,225 shares. Destination Wealth holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 35.28 million shares. Ally Financial owns 23,000 shares. 5,212 were accumulated by Webster Commercial Bank N A. Adirondack Tru accumulated 3,320 shares. Douglass Winthrop Llc reported 8,146 shares stake. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 7,250 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.13M shares. Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 4.60 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Northside Capital Mgmt Llc reported 28,470 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,305 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,823 shares to 17,855 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,113 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC).