General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Is At $54.87 Formed Wedge; TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (TRAUF) Shorts Decreased By 4.16%

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) formed wedge up with $58.71 target or 7.00% above today’s $54.87 share price. General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has $33.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal

TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) had a decrease of 4.16% in short interest. TRAUF’s SI was 1.06 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.16% from 1.10 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 5294 days are for TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTR (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)’s short sellers to cover TRAUF’s short positions. It closed at $9.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Transurban Group develops, operates, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. The company has market cap of $25.37 billion. It holds interest in 15 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; and the Greater Washington Area in the United States. It has a 58.04 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. General Mills has $5600 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -4.01% below currents $54.87 stock price. General Mills had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 19. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

