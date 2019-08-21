General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Is At $54.29 Formed Wedge; Clearfield Has 1.62 Sentiment

Clearfield Inc (CLFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 21 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 13 reduced and sold their positions in Clearfield Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.81 million shares, up from 3.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clearfield Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises , large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $150.72 million. The firm offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. It has a 32.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient.

Analysts await Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CLFD’s profit will be $1.64M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Clearfield, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Clearfield, Inc. for 326,253 shares. Cadence Capital Management Llc owns 83,824 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 53,000 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 534,999 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -2.98% below currents $54.29 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69M for 17.63 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

