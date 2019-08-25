General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Is At $53.63 Formed Wedge; Junto Capital Management LP Upped E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) formed wedge up with $55.24 target or 3.00% above today’s $53.63 share price. General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has $32.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c

Junto Capital Management Lp increased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 101.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 840,474 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 1.67 million shares with $77.41 million value, up from 826,784 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $9.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 4.18 million shares traded or 60.79% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -1.79% below currents $53.63 stock price. General Mills had 21 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $52 target. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold General Mills, Inc. shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 383,647 shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt Inc reported 275,440 shares or 6.36% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bar Harbor Ser has 153,200 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.32% or 24,295 shares in its portfolio. State Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 1,600 shares. St Germain D J Co invested in 316,931 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 25,126 shares. Cooke Bieler L P invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 211 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4.63 million shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68M for 17.41 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 34.66% above currents $40.1 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6100 target. JMP Securities maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Friday, July 19 with “Market Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 18. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Wood maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, July 19. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $5500 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank.