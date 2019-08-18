General Mills, Inc. (GIS) EPS Estimated At $0.77; Premier Financial Bancorp Has 2.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report $0.77 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.45% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. GIS’s profit would be $464.69M giving it 17.86 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, General Mills, Inc.’s analysts see -7.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.34M shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (PFBI) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 27 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 12 reduced and sold their positions in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.40 million shares, up from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Premier Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 20 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold General Mills, Inc. shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict Advsrs stated it has 2.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Washington Cap Management Inc has 0.71% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,150 shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Lc owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd holds 0.11% or 38,799 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Park Circle reported 1.39% stake. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 98,542 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 567,859 shares stake. De Burlo Gru holds 0.19% or 18,050 shares. Sabal Trust holds 2.45% or 532,924 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 141,934 shares. 167,007 are owned by Amp Investors Limited. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 13,062 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn stated it has 4.43 million shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta holds 1.01% or 151,847 shares in its portfolio.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.20 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.97 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 14,447 shares traded. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) has declined 15.66% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q Net $5.13M; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 300,272 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 293,171 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.21% invested in the company for 94,699 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. City Holding Co, a West Virginia-based fund reported 7,500 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $202,499 activity.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $225.40 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include loans for purchasing personal residences or loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages; financing for automobile; personal loans, such as unsecured lines of credit; commercial loans that are secured by business assets consisting of real estate, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate development loans; commercial real estate loans; and agricultural loans.

