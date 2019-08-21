General Mills, Inc. (GIS) EPS Estimated At $0.77; ELEMENTIS 1998 PLC ORDINARY SHARES (EMNSF) Shorts Decreased By 0.12%

ELEMENTIS 1998 PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. EMNSF’s SI was 678,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 678,900 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 323 days are for ELEMENTIS 1998 PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)’s short sellers to cover EMNSF’s short positions. It closed at $1.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report $0.77 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.45% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. GIS’s profit would be $464.69 million giving it 17.63 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, General Mills, Inc.’s analysts see -7.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 2.96 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Surfactants, and Chromium. It has a 20.69 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care, and oilfield drilling markets.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.76 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.