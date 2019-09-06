General Mills Inc. (GIS) and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Comparison side by side

Both General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) compete on a level playing field in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills Inc. 52 1.95 N/A 2.88 18.43 SunOpta Inc. 3 0.17 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of General Mills Inc. and SunOpta Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills Inc. 0.00% 26.1% 5.8% SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that General Mills Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. SunOpta Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of General Mills Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor SunOpta Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. SunOpta Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than General Mills Inc.

Analyst Ratings

General Mills Inc. and SunOpta Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills Inc. 0 6 5 2.45 SunOpta Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

General Mills Inc. has a -4.17% downside potential and an average price target of $52.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73% of General Mills Inc. shares and 62.5% of SunOpta Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of General Mills Inc. shares. Comparatively, SunOpta Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Mills Inc. 0.51% -0.41% 3.51% 21.51% 15.66% 36.39% SunOpta Inc. -5% -12.31% -17.15% -30.32% -65.24% -26.36%

For the past year General Mills Inc. has 36.39% stronger performance while SunOpta Inc. has -26.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors General Mills Inc. beats SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.