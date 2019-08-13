General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Analysts See $0.77 EPS; Visteon (VC) Shorts Increased By 0.89%

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) had an increase of 0.89% in short interest. VC’s SI was 4.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.89% from 4.24 million shares previously. With 683,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s short sellers to cover VC’s short positions. The SI to Visteon Corporation’s float is 15.23%. The stock increased 4.79% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 167,619 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report $0.77 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.45% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. GIS’s profit would be $463.47M giving it 17.65 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, General Mills, Inc.’s analysts see -7.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 741,148 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -3.13% below currents $54.37 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 22. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 21.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.73 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.75 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold General Mills, Inc. shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Investment Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,600 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com holds 5,132 shares. 35,189 were reported by Mufg Americas Hldg. Brookfield Asset Management has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 250,401 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 77,653 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). National Pension Service owns 668,715 shares. Eastern Bankshares invested in 0.05% or 13,971 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech accumulated 0.33% or 20,000 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 5,386 shares. Axa invested 0.35% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.03 million shares. Holderness Invs reported 0.23% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 21.09 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. On Friday, June 21 the insider Wilson Harry James bought $107,840. MANZO ROBERT also bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Visteon Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 8,264 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Iridian Asset Ltd Llc Ct owns 2.07 million shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Essex Investment Limited Liability invested in 4,143 shares. 6,800 were reported by Quantbot Tech L P. Robecosam Ag reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 7,409 shares. Private Management Ltd Co stated it has 348,552 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). The Illinois-based Optimum Investment has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Crow Point Limited Liability reported 3,530 shares. 11,967 are held by Raymond James. Eaton Vance reported 123,000 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Nomura Incorporated owns 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 6,111 shares.

