General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Analysts See $0.77 EPS; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has $34 highest and $300 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 420.07% above currents $2.74 stock price. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25. See Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report $0.77 EPS on September, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.45% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. GIS’s profit would be $464.68M giving it 17.71 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, General Mills, Inc.’s analysts see -7.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.15 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s

Among 10 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.55’s average target is -3.65% below currents $54.54 stock price. General Mills had 19 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by UBS.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.91 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.81 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

The stock increased 17.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 3.20M shares traded or 92.46% up from the average. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 89.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.07% the S&P500.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $291.19 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.