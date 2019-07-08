General Mills (GIS) Valuation Rose While Ar Asset Management Has Raised by $790,500 Its Position; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Saia (SAIA) Holding by $4.83 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 79,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,020 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68 million, down from 401,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 8,968 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 855,176 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 15.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $34.44M for 12.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.47% EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 44,525 shares to 424,469 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 395,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,928 shares, and has risen its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

