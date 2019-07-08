General Mills (GIS) to pay $0.49 on Aug 1, 2019; Willdan Group (WLDN) Sellers Increased By 0.54% Their Shorts

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) is expected to pay $0.49 on Aug 1, 2019. (NYSE:GIS) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.49 dividend. General Mills Inc’s current price of $54.18 translates into 0.90% yield. General Mills Inc’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. Jun 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 2.96 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) had an increase of 0.54% in short interest. WLDN’s SI was 703,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.54% from 699,300 shares previously. With 32,800 avg volume, 21 days are for Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN)’s short sellers to cover WLDN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 51,734 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity. The insider CLARK R KERRY sold 7,849 shares worth $347,376.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.61 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.68 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $387.77 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 48 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Willdan Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WLDN) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Willdan Group (WLDN) to Acquire Onsite Energy Corporation – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Willdan Announces Expanded Credit Facility and Completes Acquisition of Onsite Energy Corporation – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lydall, Inc. (LDL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

