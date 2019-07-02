General Mills (GIS) to pay $0.49 on Aug 1, 2019; Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (IMRN) SI Decreased By 53.57%

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) is expected to pay $0.49 on Aug 1, 2019. (NYSE:GIS) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.49 dividend. General Mills Inc’s current price of $53.33 translates into 0.92% yield. General Mills Inc’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. Jun 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 5.71M shares traded or 39.02% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRN) had a decrease of 53.57% in short interest. IMRN’s SI was 1,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 53.57% from 2,800 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s short sellers to cover IMRN’s short positions. The SI to Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.07%. The stock decreased 9.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 21,042 shares traded. Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) has declined 55.78% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IMRN News: 06/03/2018 NASDAQ TRADE HALT IMRN.O HALT REGULATORY CONCERN; 07/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES IMRN.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity. 7,849 shares were sold by CLARK R KERRY, worth $347,376.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.10 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 20. Guggenheim maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

