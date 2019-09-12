General Mills (GIS) Stock Rose While Montecito Bank & Trust Boosted Its Holding; Perkins Coie Trust Company Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $496,584 as Market Valuation Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 134.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 18,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 7,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.16M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T invested in 0.21% or 34,060 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Tru holds 1.32% or 7,899 shares. Mendel Money Mngmt reported 4.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Financial reported 487,294 shares stake. 250 were accumulated by Hillsdale Management. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% or 5,998 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp owns 52,278 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Kessler Investment Group Inc Lc owns 6,973 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.31 million shares. Mason Street Limited Liability stated it has 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8,760 shares. Fire Gru holds 9.68% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications has invested 1.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spears Abacus Limited Liability reported 2,925 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 4.66 million shares. 48,563 were reported by Fdx Advsrs. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 35,763 shares. Jensen Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 24,420 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.05% or 32,685 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Invesco Limited has 0.23% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 502,780 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 47,339 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability has 9,258 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd reported 202,038 shares stake. Optimum Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).