General Mills (GIS) Stake Raised by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Nomura Holdings Cut by $34.01 Million Its Holding

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.35M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 93.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 419,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,510 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 449,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3,406 shares to 22,579 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,026 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

