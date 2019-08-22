General Mills (GIS) Stake Has Boosted by Tnb Financial; Cadence Capital Management Raised Its Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holding by $421,800

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 125,790 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 114,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 64,807 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT

Tnb Financial increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 147,007 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 126,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 1.23M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fin Mngmt has 0.03% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 2,314 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Lpl Fincl invested in 0% or 24,098 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Com holds 0% or 400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 38,467 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 9,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability holds 727,764 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Blackhill Cap has invested 0.61% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Advisors Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 7,585 shares. Timber Hill Ltd Co holds 0.27% or 5,400 shares. Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.18% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Moreover, State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 161,626 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,387 shares to 47,278 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 56,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,414 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Progresses Regulatory Strategy and Reduces Estimate of Overall Tax Impact – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on February 21 – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Availability of Audited Financial Statements – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.95% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 73,147 shares. 431,135 were reported by Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Fil invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. 5.70M are held by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,081 shares. 37,395 are held by Fulton Retail Bank Na. Patten Group Inc Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,820 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 74,345 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa has 14,490 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. 6,471 were accumulated by Colony Grp Limited Com. Horizon Lc holds 3,909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 4,040 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Republic Management Inc invested in 68,088 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Group Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Covington Management has 14,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.