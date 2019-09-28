General Mills (GIS) Shares Rose While Amg National Trust Bank Trimmed Its Position; As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stock Price Rose, Tcw Group Has Lowered Position

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 94.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 115,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 6,098 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, down from 121,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 471,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 412,402 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, down from 883,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 524,117 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home-Based Care Providers; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,952 shares to 8,397 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 3,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kraft Heinz’s Second-Largest Investor Dumps 25 Million Shares – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 20th, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 719,308 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $57.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.