General Mills (GIS) Shareholder White Pine Capital Upped Holding by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Holder Hillman Co Lifted Its Holding

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 2.33 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28,550 shares to 117,755 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd reported 2.19% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Personal Cap Advsr Corporation, a California-based fund reported 39,137 shares. Essex Fincl holds 5,919 shares. 867 were reported by Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corp. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.11% or 800,572 shares. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Jones Lllp owns 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,402 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 0.01% or 506,013 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 7.59M shares. Smithfield Trust Co reported 9,396 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 735,829 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth has 10,869 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

