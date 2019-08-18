General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.01 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Holder Eii Capital Management Trimmed by $320,016 Its Position

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 708 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 1,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 46.96% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 59,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 57,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 116,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.19M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Somerville Kurt F invested 0.35% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Accuvest Global Advisors reported 9,573 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 108,899 are owned by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Orrstown reported 825 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 2.00M shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System holds 162,294 shares. Dumont And Blake Advisors Lc invested 0.53% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 95,065 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 76,314 are owned by Bell Bank & Trust. Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Conning reported 0.02% stake. Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 20,861 shares.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69M for 17.86 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% or 702 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 93,800 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,244 shares. Moreover, Regions Corp has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 214 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 729 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 3,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,574 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust invested in 450 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Choate Inv Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Altfest L J & Communications stated it has 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 878 shares stake. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has 1.27% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Private Advisor Group Llc reported 592 shares.