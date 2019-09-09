General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake; Bbva Compass Bancshares Stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Raised as Share Value Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 25,134 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 451,611 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 61,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 233,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, down from 294,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 2.78 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 13,570 shares to 9,246 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays by 51,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,998 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 17,051 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.14% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Allied Advisory accumulated 41,765 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 499 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company accumulated 131,138 shares. Fruth Mgmt holds 29,690 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Shell Asset holds 117,115 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 3.43 million are held by Fmr Ltd. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 6,345 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 28,285 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,082 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 307,619 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Bancshares N Y reported 1.43% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Welch Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 540,494 shares stake.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17,000 shares to 37,599 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 16,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $454.88M for 18.22 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.