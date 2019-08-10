General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Cut Stake by $3.11 Million; As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Checchi Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Position by $566,283

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 61,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 233,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, down from 294,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 3,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 12,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 487,000 shares to 518,000 shares, valued at $146.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGOV) by 46,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 148,962 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.11% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cookson Peirce holds 0.14% or 24,150 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2,866 shares. Opus Management Inc holds 50,200 shares. Ipswich, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,989 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 471 were reported by Moody Fincl Bank Division. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.63 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Welch Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 10,649 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 17,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). D E Shaw & stated it has 156,222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Ltd accumulated 65,966 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset reported 66,270 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 85,134 shares. Savant Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Shufro Rose & Lc has invested 0.27% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Monroe State Bank Tru Mi stated it has 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.4% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cullinan Assoc has 93,251 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 3,592 were accumulated by Moody Retail Bank Tru Division. Moreover, Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Smith Salley And Assocs holds 0.5% or 59,792 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 7,731 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsr Llc has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The France-based Natixis has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

