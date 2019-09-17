General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Increased Stake; Nantahala Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Uniqure Nv (QURE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 21,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $861,000, up from 11,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 2.94 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 242,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.73 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 269,022 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rafael Hldgs Inc by 199,300 shares to 485,366 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 346,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AKBA).

