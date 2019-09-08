General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.28 Million; Holder Tenor Capital Management Boosted Gopro (GPRO) Holding

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 2.05 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 64,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 178,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, down from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $461.59 million for 17.84 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.33 million shares to 4.38 million shares, valued at $138.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Geo Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 440,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 7.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn).