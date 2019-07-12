General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed Stake by $308,040 as Valuation Rose; Transocean Sedco Forex (RIG) Stock Value Declined While Energy Opportunities Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $317,080

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Sedco Forex (RIG) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 39,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 136,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Sedco Forex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 13.76 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 6,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 46,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 5.36 million shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63,012 shares to 66,792 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,098 shares, and has risen its stake in North American Const.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.