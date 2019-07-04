General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Boosted Its Stake by $319,923; As One Gas Com (OGS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Lowered Its Stake

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc Com (OGS) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 3,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,049 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 50,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 58,808 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.87 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. OGS’s profit will be $22.13M for 54.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.14% negative EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp Class A Sh by 120,851 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $36.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Com (NYSE:OXY) by 169,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 148,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Farmers & Merchants holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wills holds 2,364 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 27,516 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). 63,262 are held by Federated Investors Inc Pa. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.1% or 14,300 shares in its portfolio. 1.70 million are held by State Street. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 35,552 shares. 22,000 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Moreover, Asset One Co Limited has 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 8,018 shares. 79,837 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.