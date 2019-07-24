General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Ar Asset Management Lifted Position by $790,500; As Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Blume Capital Management Lowered Holding by $4.31 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 393,448 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 3.04M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.92 million for 19.70 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 22,543 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 94,160 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% stake. Mckinley Ltd Llc Delaware has invested 0.14% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 0.16% or 1.28M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv reported 0.1% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 195,479 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co. Washington Capital Management holds 11,900 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 4.56 million shares. 228,396 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Jpmorgan Chase owns 3.27 million shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 2.38% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares to 243,274 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.