General Mills (GIS) Share Value Rose While Foster & Motley Decreased Its Holding; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stake by $1.16 Million; Stock Declined

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 6,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,194 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 21,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.39M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 69,930 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 59,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 348,486 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $461.59 million for 17.84 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corporation New (NYSE:UGI) by 5,484 shares to 103,785 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 15,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

