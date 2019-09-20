General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose While Montecito Bank & Trust Lifted Position by $555,516; As Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Donald Smith & Company Boosted Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 134.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 18,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 7,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.67M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 164,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.05 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 230,384 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) by 79,848 shares to 820,687 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Gold by 291,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81M shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.49 million activity.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 6,010 shares to 118,463 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 4,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,783 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Us Medical Device Etf (IHI).

