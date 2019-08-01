General Mills (GIS) Position Held by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Price Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Decreased Stake

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2595.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 24,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 4.04 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – Air Products' Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU'AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC - INCLUDING LU'AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,744 shares to 13,734 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 201,239 shares. Alphamark Ltd holds 28 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.47% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Omers Administration owns 950,950 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Windward Capital Mngmt Com Ca has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,996 shares. Moller Financial Services reported 2,000 shares. Freshford Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10.42% or 284,822 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 4,255 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt owns 7,670 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Indiana-based Monarch Capital Management Inc has invested 0.33% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Drexel Morgan has invested 0.33% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amp Cap Limited accumulated 64,494 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Llc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 77,845 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.81 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,360 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset. Advisory Svcs Network Llc accumulated 0.08% or 21,589 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 74,775 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.03% or 12,082 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 253 shares. Moreover, Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Navellier Associate Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Foster And Motley holds 0.11% or 15,194 shares. Monetary Management owns 4,015 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management accumulated 0.18% or 15,550 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 43,053 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Com reported 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd stated it has 32,680 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Dana Investment reported 265,182 shares. Century Incorporated reported 1.94 million shares.