General Mills (GIS) Position Has Increased by Berkshire Asset Management Llc; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, down from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $303.82. About 1.04 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 25,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,094 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 372,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 2.69 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares to 18,022 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,761 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.