General Mills (GIS) Position Has Boosted by Charter Trust Company; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $2.05 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 54.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 35,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 30,350 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 66,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 14,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 42,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 28,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,300 shares to 76,010 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,295 shares to 175,461 shares, valued at $24.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 5,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,350 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).