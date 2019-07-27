General Mills (GIS) Market Value Rose While Strategic Advisors Has Cut Holding by $564,621; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Its Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Holding by $16.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 73.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 11,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 15,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 206,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 163,053 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 369,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 240,640 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Welltower’s (WELL) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Issues Statement – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kimco Realty Issues Q2 Activity Update, Keeps Vending Assets – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Armour Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms July 2019 Dividend Rates Per Common and Per Series A Preferred Share and Q3 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series B Preferred Share – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 100,878 shares to 119,347 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 4,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 14,318 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 6,170 shares. Campbell Com Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,858 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Llc holds 8,756 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 118,038 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 17,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. A D Beadell Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.48% or 21,087 shares. New Hampshire-based Charter Tru has invested 0.13% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Century invested in 16,477 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp has invested 0.11% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 4,164 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Trust Comm Limited Company. Optimum Invest reported 8,860 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 2.21 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 4,990 shares stake. Charter Trust holds 0.26% or 42,102 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 4,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Accredited Investors owns 166,969 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Levin Strategies LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 14,425 are held by Whittier Communication. Smith Moore And has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Atwood And Palmer stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Texas-based Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dodge And Cox owns 11,200 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 6,042 shares. Farmers Tru owns 26,290 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 0.06% stake. Adirondack Communications invested in 3,320 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 14,924 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ark Innovation Etf by 14,881 shares to 39,524 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.