General Mills (GIS) Market Value Rose While Penobscot Investment Management Company Raised by $380,800 Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Increased by Intersect Capital Llc

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 21,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $861,000, up from 11,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 4.23M shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 7,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,436 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51M, up from 71,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

