General Mills (GIS) Market Value Rose While Lynch & Associates Boosted Holding by $426,105; As Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) Stock Declined, Holder Tradition Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.43 Million

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 147.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 5,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 3.23M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 42,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 47,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 1.00 million shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsr stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 14,501 are owned by Cleararc Capital. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 107,598 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. 73,494 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Highlander Capital Llc reported 392 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Co reported 53,815 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 37,100 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability reported 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 302,765 are owned by Strs Ohio. Jones Financial Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 12,402 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 224,225 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd owns 830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 4,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG) by 21,039 shares to 50,877 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 23,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 12,036 shares. Hightower Lc has 29,443 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Comm has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Boston Prtnrs holds 1.38 million shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 20,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 520,564 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mraz Amerine And Assocs reported 15,475 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Essex Finance Services accumulated 0.09% or 9,050 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 72,391 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested in 43,350 shares or 0% of the stock.

